EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man is wanted in Luzerne County for preying on the elderly.

Police say Daniel Hudack used a gutter replacement company known as Gutter King to take money from an elderly woman in Larksville but failed to do the work.

Hudack faces charges of theft by deception.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call Larksville Police at 570-714-9847.