Fungus May Stop Spread of Spotted Lanternflies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers may have found the first breakthrough in the attempt to stop the spread of a destructive bug in Pennsylvania.

We have told you about the fears by farmers about the dangers of the spotted lanternflies.

Three counties in our area are under a quarantine alert because of the bugs: Schuylkill, Carbon, and Monroe.

Cornell University researchers have discovered two naturally occurring fungi that have killed the lanternflies at a park near Reading. That research continues, but this is the first time a possible enemy of the invasive insect has been discovered.