Donations Wanted: Spring Cleaning to Help the Salvation Army

The call is going out across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“Wanted: Your Unwanted Wardrobe” is the message this Spring from area Salvation Army locations.

Workers with the nonprofit say donations are down this time of year. They hope your spring cleaning efforts may help stock the shelves.

Donations not only keep more items out of the landfill, but they also help others in need.

The money raised by selling your unwanted items helps the Salvation Army fund vital programs and services for people in our community.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the need Thursday morning from the Salvation Army in Tamaqua.

Among some of the items needed in Schuylkill County and other Salvation Army locations include:

  • School Uniforms
  • School Supplies For Next Year
  • Backpacks (Clear & Regular)
  • Bedding
  • Household Items
  • Furniture

To find a Salvation Army near you or schedule a pickup if the item is too big for you to deliver yourself when donating, head here!

Some items stores cannot accept include:

  • Toys and baby items (baby clothes are accepted, but they cannot include drawstrings or raised lettering)
  • Televisions older than five years
  • Built-in appliances (ovens, dishwashers, etc.)
  • Small appliances older than 10 years
  • Mattresses and box springs
  • Furniture with rips, broken pieces, stains, odors or pet hair

