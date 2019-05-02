Former South Williamsport HS and Lehigh University RB Dominic Bragalone was invited to the New York Giants mini-camp this weekend. Bragalone hopes to follow in the footsteps of Southern Columbia great Henry Hynsoki who went from a free agent Fullback to become a Super Bowl Champion with the Giants. Bragalone recalls Hynoski giving out a few tips to Dom before he began his senior season, a little more than four years ago.
Dominic Bragalone on Henry Hynoski
-
Millville Soccer Success Sparking Basketball Team
-
Heart-shaped Pizzas for Valentine’s Day
-
An NFL Rookie Was Shot Just Hours after He Was Drafted by the New York Giants
-
Flames Wreck Home in South Williamsport
-
Shamokin’s Doss Dominate In District IV And At The State Level In Swimming
-
-
These are the victims of the mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois
-
Special Olympic Athletes Head to World Games
-
UPDATE: PennDOT Lifts Travel Restrictions
-
Is Bar Soap Sanitary? Misericordia University Students Put the Suds to the Test
-
Groundbreaking for New Science Center at Misericordia University
-
-
Mock Crash Sobering to Students
-
Hanging out with a Sloth
-
Wilkes-Barre Prepping for St. Patrick’s Day Parade