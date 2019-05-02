Dominic Bragalone on Henry Hynoski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former South Williamsport HS and Lehigh University RB Dominic Bragalone was invited to the New York Giants mini-camp this weekend. Bragalone hopes to follow in the footsteps of Southern Columbia great Henry Hynsoki who went from a free agent Fullback to become a Super Bowl Champion with the Giants. Bragalone recalls Hynoski giving out a few tips to Dom before he began his senior season, a little more than four years ago.