Dominic Bragalone on Henry Hynoski

Posted 6:04 pm, May 2, 2019, by

Former South Williamsport HS and Lehigh University RB Dominic Bragalone was invited to the New York Giants mini-camp this weekend.  Bragalone hopes to follow in the footsteps of Southern Columbia great Henry Hynsoki who went from a free agent Fullback to become a Super Bowl Champion with the Giants.  Bragalone recalls Hynoski giving out a few tips to Dom before he began his senior season, a little more than four years ago.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.