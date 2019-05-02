× ‘Dance the Night Away’ for Hope Enterprises

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Dancers with varying abilities in Lycoming County are gearing up to take the dance floor for the third annual Dance the Night Away with Hope.

Cathy Keenan and her dance partner Randy Harkinson practiced their dance moves just hours before they take the floor at Leadership Lycoming’s Dance the Night Away with Hope at the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.

Hope Enterprises is a nonprofit that provides services to individuals with varying disabilities across central Pennsylvania.

For the third year, seven business professionals from across the county are teaming up with members of Hope Enterprises for the dance competition that’s modeled after the hit ABC show “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Three judges and two emcees for the night and there’s a red carpet and it’s a pretty fancy affair,” said Sherry Paulhamus of Leadership Lycoming.

For the people who work at Hope, this is a way to showcase what their organization provides and the abilities of the people they support.

“Everybody in the room is having a good time. They are all just having fun,” said dancer Heather Allison.

With just two practices and a dress rehearsal ahead of time, Heather Allison and her dancing partner Deryl Miller tell us they are ready to take the stage.

“The first time we are a little scared. We don’t know each other, but then they get used to things,” Allison said.

The third annual event that supports Hope Enterprises begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in Williamsport.