Armored Truck Driver Accused of Stealing Money Bag With $56,000 Inside

Posted 9:13 am, May 2, 2019, by

An armored truck driver from Monroe County is accused of making off with some of the loot.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An armored truck driver from Monroe County is accused of making off with some of the loot he was supposed to be keeping safe.

Cops say they found a bank bag containing $56,000 in Isaiah Mussenden’s car on Wednesday.

The 21 year old from Tobyhanna is locked up on theft charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.