Armored Truck Driver Accused of Stealing Money Bag With $56,000 Inside
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An armored truck driver from Monroe County is accused of making off with some of the loot he was supposed to be keeping safe.
Cops say they found a bank bag containing $56,000 in Isaiah Mussenden’s car on Wednesday.
The 21 year old from Tobyhanna is locked up on theft charges.
2 comments
whodathought6789
Yes, if he wanted to get away with a financial crime he should have been born white.
nasca1856
Another nice Amish boy.