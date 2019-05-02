× Armored Truck Driver Accused of Stealing Money Bag With $56,000 Inside

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An armored truck driver from Monroe County is accused of making off with some of the loot he was supposed to be keeping safe.

Cops say they found a bank bag containing $56,000 in Isaiah Mussenden’s car on Wednesday.

The 21 year old from Tobyhanna is locked up on theft charges.