WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Genetti Hotel in Williamsport will play host to an American Idol finalist Friday night.

Aaron Kelly, a native of Sullivan County, will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

The performance is part of the "Boots, Barrels and BBQ" fundraiser.

Money from the country music concert goes toward plans to build an all-inclusive playground for the Stevens Primary School in Williamsport.