Trooper Charged with DUI

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An off-duty state trooper was arrested Monday in Luzerne County for allegedly driving drunk with two young children in his vehicle.

State police say Cpl. Eric Porpiglia was pulled over for driving erratically near Hazleton. A breath test showed his blood alcohol level was 0.208.

Porpiglia was charged Tuesday with DUI and child endangerment.

Court records show Porpiglia was also charged with DUI by Butler Township police for an incident in February.

State police say he's suspended without pay.