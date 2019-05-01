This week on POL: Spring Gobbler Hunt & Week 1 of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Columbia County for an opening day spring gobbler hunt. Plus, it's week number one of the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest. One lucky viewer will win a Crestliner 1600 storm from Hall's Marine of Muncy. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.