× NEIU Aide Accused of Assaulting Student with Special Needs

DUNMORE, Pa. — A staff member at NEIU19 in Lackawanna County has been charged with assaulting a student with special needs.

On Tuesday, investigators charged Sumer Ploskonka of Peckville with assault after they say she pushed the 13-year-old student at the NEIU facility in Dunmore back in February.

Court papers indicate Ploskonka took a student outside to a bus and was locked out of the building. The student inside laughed and eventually opened the door. Police say she then shoved the student and he fell into a desk and chair.

The NEIU indicated that Ploskonka is a one-on-one paraprofessional for one student, but not the student who was pushed. She is on paid administrative leave.

The NEIU provides educational and social services for students, teachers, and administrators in Lackawanna County’s public school districts.