Memorial Ceremonies for Fallen State Troopers

Posted 12:21 pm, May 1, 2019, by

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

Memorial services like the one held in Dunmore are being held across state police headquarters, honoring all troopers who have died since 1905.

Flags whipped in the air outside of the state police headquarters in Dunmore.

May 2 will be the 114th anniversary of the founding of the state police.

More than 100 troopers have died at this state police headquarters in Dunmore, six in the line of duty.

A ceremonial wreath was placed as bagpipes were played in their honor.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.