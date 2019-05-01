Memorial Ceremonies for Fallen State Troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice were honored Wednesday in Lackawanna County.

Memorial services like the one held in Dunmore are being held across state police headquarters, honoring all troopers who have died since 1905.

Flags whipped in the air outside of the state police headquarters in Dunmore.

May 2 will be the 114th anniversary of the founding of the state police.

More than 100 troopers have died at this state police headquarters in Dunmore, six in the line of duty.

A ceremonial wreath was placed as bagpipes were played in their honor.