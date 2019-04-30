Wyoming Seminary vs Hanover Area softball

Wyoming Seminary jumped to a 4-0 lead into the 7th and watched Hanover Area bring the tying run to the plate, only to hang on to win 4-2.  Seminary turned a double play on a disputed line drive that was called a catch by the pitcher.   The runner on third was doubled up, and that was the ballgame.

