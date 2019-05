Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People tested their endurance in Luzerne County Tuesday evening to raise money to help those who serve us.

Teams competed on the new ninja warrior course at Sky Zone in Pittston Township as a fundraiser for Patriot's Cove.

Patriot's Cove is a nonprofit that runs a fishing retreat in Noxen for wounded veterans, first responders, and their caregivers.