SCRANTON, Pa. -- A conference in Scranton helped people navigate the often confusing and ever-changing world of social media.

The University of Scranton hosted a social and digital media conference. The goal was to help people understand, and better use, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was part of a panel that helped people understand what they need to do to engage an audience and generate publicity.