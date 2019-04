× Remains Found in Monroe County Identified

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have now identified human remains found in a wooded area of Monroe County.

A human skull was discovered last month along Hypsie Gap Road near Long Pond.

Using dental records, investigators now say the remains are those of Richard Kimock of Chestnuthill Township. Kimock was reported missing in November of 2017.

Investigators are still trying to determine how Kimock died.