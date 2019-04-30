Lehigh Tunnel Delays Expected Wednesday, Thursday

Expect delays if you're traveling through the Lehigh Tunnel on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the next couple of days.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the northbound lanes of the tunnel are scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday so crews can inspect the tunnel.

Drivers heading north will be diverted into the southbound tunnel which will be down to a single lane in each direction.

Turnpike officials say the weather could affect the work on the tunnel.

