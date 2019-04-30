× Jump at This Chance to Help Veterans: Event to Benefit ‘Patriots Cove’

Sky Zone Pittston is gearing up to host a new fundraiser for “Patriots Cove.”

It’s a nonprofit organization that serves wounded veterans, first responders, and their caregivers in Noxen, Wyoming County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event early Tuesday morning.

It all takes place Tuesday, April 30, at Sky Zone, 195 Enterprise Way, Pittston, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Two-person teams are asked to donate $200 to compete against local heroes for bragging rights and to give back to those who have served.

To register a team, contact Mo Devlin of Sky Zone Pittston at ​570-814-2816 or ​mo@modevlin.com​.

Head here for the event’s Facebook page.

About Patriots Cove: Patriots Cove is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in northeastern Pennsylvania and founded by a military veteran and his spouse to empower other veterans, first responders, and their caregivers to heal and adapt to life after service. Through events on our eighteen-acre refuge, they provide restorative outdoor activities, environmental service projects, and educational events and retreats for Caregivers.