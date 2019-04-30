Farewell to the Falls Trail in Carbon County

Posted 11:28 am, April 30, 2019, by

GLEN ONOKO, Pa — They laced up their hiking boots and hit the trail near Jim Thorpe one final time.

People from across the Keystone State, New Jersey, New York, Maryland and beyond showed up at Glen Onoko Falls Trail Tuesday, the last day the trail is legally open.

“I’m here today because it’s the final day you can get on the trail, basically. One last chance to soak it all in before they, you know, close up shop,” said Jeff Minnich of Palmerton.

Many have hiked the trail before, taking in the scenic waterfall views.

For others, it was their first and last trip here.

Related Story
Last Ditch Effort to Save Glen Onoko Falls Trail

“I’m like ‘you know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna go up here, I’ll AirBNB somewhere.”It’s supposed to be a really beautiful hike and I want to get it in while I still can and without the 200 fine because that would make the trip a lot more expensive,” said Steve Katz of New Jersey.

State officials are closing the Glen Onoko Falls Trail on May 1, 2019.

They said there have been at least 10 fatalities on the challenging trail, serious injuries, falls and drownings nearby, putting too much pressure on emergency responders.

According to the Game Commission, it would cost more than $1.5 million to make the trail safer and more accessible.

An online petition to keep the trail open was not successful.

Related Story
Goodbye to Glen Onoko Falls Trail?

“I’m all for the first responders and that they have to do. I mean I can’t imagine getting myself out even with a sprained ankle, let alone someone with a more serious injury so I can feel for them, I understand it,” said Ennio Magnarelli of Delaware County.

“It’s difficult but it’s gorgeous, just knowing your limits and I’m really sad that they’re closing it because people do stupid stuff and I get that, but there are other people who come and they enjoy it and are safe. It’s the most amazing trail out there, honestly,” said Alicia Weigel of Allentown.

State officials say if you’re on this trail after Wednesday, May 1, you are trespassing and face the possibility of a steep fine.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • straubdavid9

    Well it’s difficult to get someone injured from anywhere in the woods across the whole country …. so lets just make it illegal to be anywhere off the road. We can just all stay in our homes, huddled in a corner in a fetal position …. that should fix it.

    Reply Report comment
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.