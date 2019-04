Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A big delivery arrived Tuesday at the Ronald McDonald House in Scranton.

Members of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau dropped off donations of food, paper products, and toys to the nonprofit on Wheeler Avenue.

Families staying at the house will benefit from the more than $2,500 in donations.

This is the 20th year farmers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Wayne and Pike counties are helping out the Ronald McDonald House.