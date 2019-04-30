× DMV Photo Systems Down

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There was a lot of frustration at driver license centers across the state on Tuesday.

Photo-related services at some of the centers were down and many people were turned away.

We spoke to people outside a center in Luzerne County who were frustrated by the system being down, but many of them were very forgiving, saying things like this happen.

Going to the driver license center was a little more of a headache than it usually is.

“The computer systems were down and technical problems. It’s not the workers in there’s fault, but it’s frustrating,” said Kyle Halat.

The DMV put out an alert that some photo-related services were not working at centers across the state.

⚠️ We are experiencing technical difficulties with our photo license system, & cannot complete photo-related transactions at our driver license & photo centers at this time. We are working with our vendor to find a solution to this issue, & we apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/bTKma4YBz9 — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) April 30, 2019

“I’m pretty frustrated. I took the day off of work for that and now I’m stuck not being able to go back at all for today. So, at least my boss is understanding.”

Even with the problems with the computer systems, people we spoke with say DMV employees did their best to get them what they needed.

“I was here early and everything went nice and smooth and I thought it was going to be quick, and apparently the system was down and I waited for a little while and the young lady Brenda in there told me she would call me when it was back up, and she called me a little while ago and I came up and got my Real ID and I’m ready to go,” said Michael Seman.

The people Newswatch 16 spoke with say they didn’t blame the driver’s license center for the technical problems.

“It’s not their fault. It’s a glitch across the entire state so I can’t hold it against them,” Halat said.

“I mean, any DMV anywhere, it’s just the way it is and it’s not their fault that the computer went down,” Seman added.

We called the driver licensing center office in Harrisburg to learn more about why the system was down and when it will be restored. We have not received a call back yet.