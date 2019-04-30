× Bradford County Man Charged with Child Rape

TOWANDA, Pa. — A man in Bradford County was arrested Tuesday, accused of using his horse farm to victimize girls.

State police say they know of several victims who met Jonathan Wright through his horse farm.

The investigation into child sex abuse cases began last year.

Now Jonathan Wright, 34, of Canton Township, is in Bradford County jail, charged with raping girls starting as young as 13 years old.

Wright is facing more than 150 counts of rape and aggravated indecent assault in Bradford County.

State police started investigating Wright last summer at his home and horse farm on Graham Road in Canton Township.

Troopers believe Wright used his farm along with extended family members to form relationships with the girls.

Court paper says one sexual relationship began when a girl was just 13 years old and continued for almost five years.

Troopers arrested Wright Tuesday morning and ended up taking electronic devices from the home in Canton Township.

“I don’t know what is wrong with these guys in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. It is just a bad case to know he would do something up there,” said Don Blazer.

Wright is locked up with bail set at $500,000.

State police believe there may be other victims. If you know of any or have any information, give them a call.