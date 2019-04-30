Big Turnout for Senior Games in Carbon County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- The game is corn hole and the senior citizens aren't messing around.

"It's wonderful, and these people are amazing, especially the other people," said Fran Haas, Lehighton.

The 31st Annual Senior Games in Carbon County are underway, and the competition at Lehighton Recreation Center is just heating up.

The teams are broken up by five Carbon County school districts.

More than 200 senior citizens from across the county are participating.

"I have been in, this is my fifth year. I did actually get a gold this morning. I am not doing too well on this one, but it's always fun," said Dave Getz, Jim Thorpe.

The Senior Games have become so popular in Carbon County that organizers had to add another age group.

"Our 85 and up started getting too big, so we split it into 90. We made a new category for men and women, 90 and over," said Anne Horrigan, Senior Games Director.

Horrigan says this is a great way to get people out and keep them active.

"It's a lot of fun, and we enjoy doing it for everyone. They keep showing up, so they must be liking it," said Horrigan.

"Oh, I could be here maybe six years and I love it. Every minute of it," said Haas.

This year, there are 19 different activities seniors will take part in.

The team with the most points at the end of the games gets a trophy. Senior Games will wrap up sometime next week.