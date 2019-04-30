A Dog’s Day at The University of Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- College students across our area will be put to the test in the coming weeks as classes wind down and finals begin. At The University of Scranton, there's a simple method for helping students handle all that stress: dogs.

We can learn a lot from dogs. On Tuesday afternoon, dogs were the teachers drawing the most attention from students at The University of Scranton. The lesson is on how to relax.

"This whole week has just been really stressful, and when I was walking back from class, I saw all the dogs out here, and I was like, I have to stop by!" said freshman Koebe Diaz.

Each semester right before finals, professors and staff bring their dogs to the Dionne Green to introduce them to the students.

"It just makes you feel relieved, have no worries at all, no stress or anything, just nice relaxed and easy," added sophomore Tomi Toles.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for people to de-stress. Finals are coming up. It really brings campus together," said senior Anna Giannantonio.

There were a record 50 dogs participating this year, and some of the volunteers put together dog biographies so the students can get to know them.

The event is for the students, but don't tell the dogs that.

"It's nice for them to see some faculty members out here with their pets outside of the classroom. And the dogs have a blast, and they're pretty much wiped out the rest of the day which is a nice bonus," said Professor Sean Brennan.

Based on the amount of wagging tails, it's easy to see that this is mutually beneficial.

"I have a dog at home, and whenever I'm sick or upset, she's always kind of like there, and she comes up to me, and she will cuddle with me and lay with me. It always makes me feel better," Diaz added.

Maybe we'd all feel a little better if we took some notes from our dogs.