ThermaCare Back Pain Heat Wraps Recalled Due to Possibility of Burns

Posted 11:27 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26AM, April 29, 2019

Back pain heat wraps have been voluntarily recalled because they may get hotter than expected.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, a division of Pfizer Inc., recalled one lot of ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps, up to 16HR pain relief. Pfizer Consumer Healthcare said the product could include cells that have a higher cell temperature than specified.

The use of a wrap with a cell with increased temperature poses a potential risk of skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation. The product label recommends the user to stop use or wear a layer of clothing if the product feels too hot to prevent skin injuries, according to the FDA.

ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps provide heat therapy for temporary relief of minor muscular and joint aches and pains associated with overexertion, strains, sprains, and arthritis.

