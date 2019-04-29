Teacher Killed in Parkland School Shooting Honored in Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teacher who gave his life saving his students during the school shooting in Parkland, Florida was honored by his former school community in Monroe County.

Chris Hixon, a graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, now has a fitness center that bears his name.

A dedication ceremony was held Monday to mark the naming of the center. Among those in attendance were Chris's parents and brother who gave an emotional speech.

The fitness center inside Pleasant Valley High School near Brodheadsville was dedicated in honor of Hixon, a 1986 graduate of the school. His emotional mother clipped the ribbon in front of the entrance.

Hixon was a teacher who lost his life saving his students during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018.

"As years go by, that name is always going to be on that wall, so if students start to forget and they say who's Chris Hixon, we can always remember him and always that story of what a hero he is," said Pleasant Valley High School Principal Matthew Triolo.

A wall inside the fitness center holds a plaque describing Hixon's heroic acts on that fateful day.

His brother Rick Hixon says having his name on the fitness center is symbolic since Chris, who was an athletic director at Stoneman Douglass, was responsible for building a fitness center there.

"Chris built that, designed it, built and just finished it, got all the funds for it," Rick Hixon explained.

The idea to name the fitness center after Chris Hixon came from Hixon's high school friend who used to be the middle school principal in the district.