Taking a Final Hike

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- A hiking trail in Carbon County was a busy place Monday. It's one of the final days the Glen Onoko Falls Trail is open to the public.

Newswatch 16 found a lot of hikers scaling the trail along the waterfalls in the Jim Thorpe area.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission plans to close the trail on Wednesday due to the number of people injured and killed while hiking there.

An online petition has thousands of people pleading to keep it open.

A special On the Pennsylvania Road segment on Newswatch 16 at 6 on Wednesday will spotlight the beauty along the trail.

