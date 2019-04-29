Students Selling ‘Pinwheels for Peace’

Posted 5:45 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:54PM, April 29, 2019

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Pinwheels cover the lawn of a high school in Monroe County.

The Pinwheels for Peace project at East Stroudsburg High School South benefits the Malala Fund.

All money raised will go to girls in Syria and other war zones to help pay for books, food, and other supplies that organizations say we often take for granted.

"This isn't something you see every day, so to do something like this or have something like this at our school, it's a great opportunity," said sophomore Joeslynn Chanoine.

Each pinwheel costs $1. Students hope to raise at least $250 by the end of May.

