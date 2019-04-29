Putting New Life Into The Ritz

Posted 3:57 pm, April 29, 2019, by

MUNCY, Pa. -- It's hard to miss the Ritz Theater while driving down Main Street in Muncy. The former single-screen movie theater was built in the early 1920s but closed in 2014.

"I drive by this building every day as it sat empty, so I decided to do something," Royce Eyer said.

Royce Eyer of Muncy bought the former movie theater last October with the goal of turning it into "The Ritz Complex."  Construction started earlier this year on the future sportsplex, café, and reception hall.

"We'll do baseball, softball, batting cages. I'm also going to run a wrestling club, the Ritz Wrestling Club, out of here. We'll also be able to do wedding receptions, business meetings, things like that out of here," Eyer said.

Eyer was able to preserve some of the original material from the movie theater like a barn door which was once the theater's floor.

"Some of the boards on the café came from the stage. The bar tops and the table tops all came from the doors," Eyer said.

The theater's projection room is being made into a balcony area where parents can watch their kids play. The marquee will stay the same.

"I think having people come downtown and get people out and about, somewhere to walk to. A lot of the businesses downtown are closed on the weekends," Matt Eyer said.

People who live in Muncy are looking forward to the new facility.

"It's extremely exciting. I think it will be great if we can get the population to use it," Kim Bishop said.

Renovations on the Ritz Complex are scheduled to be finished in June.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.