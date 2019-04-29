Pocono Mountain East @ Pocono Mountain West Track

Posted 10:44 pm, April 29, 2019, by

Pocono Mountain West welcomed Pocono Mountain East in HS Track and Field action.  For West, Seamus McCaroll took 2nd in the Javelin and Daniel Lawrence won in the Mile Run.  For East,  Andrew Altemose won the Jav, while Tahir Thomson took the 400.

