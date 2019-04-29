Pocono Mountain West welcomed Pocono Mountain East in HS Track and Field action. For West, Seamus McCaroll took 2nd in the Javelin and Daniel Lawrence won in the Mile Run. For East, Andrew Altemose won the Jav, while Tahir Thomson took the 400.
Pocono Mountain East @ Pocono Mountain West Track
-
East Stroudsburg Track and Field Invitational
-
E.S. South @ Pocono Mtn. West girls
-
E.S. South vs Pocono Mtn. West boys
-
North Pocono vs Scranton Prep softball and baseball
-
The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast
-
-
Monroe County Cops Hit the Court
-
Line Mountain Eagles Archery Team Earns Trip To Nationals In Kentucky
-
Excitement Around The Eagles Baseball Team This Season At Blue Mountain
-
Students Put Their Minds to the Test for Annual Competition
-
‘Taste of the Poconos’ Looking to Line up Restaurants
-
-
School to Provide Grief Counselors After Student Killed in Wreck
-
Football Player Wants more Women to Join the Huddle
-
Record Setting Season For Fiamoncini At Bucknell University