Northeast Regional College Fair at King’s College

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – On Monday, 2,000 students from 30 high schools met with representatives from more than 140 colleges and universities at King's College in Wilkes-Barre for the Northeast Regional College Fair.

"They range as far away as Alabama, Arizona, we have schools from Florida, we have schools from the west coast, east coast, a lot of area schools as well," said Anne Lew, who coordinated the fair.

Unsure of what to study, where to go or how to get admitted, many of these students said they are glad to have some help when it comes to choosing the right path.

"It's overwhelming, especially since I don't know what I want to go into for college, but it's nice that I can talk to everybody," said Genna Gorham, a student at Hanover Area High School.

"I hope to see some colleges I haven't been able to look at yet and this is way better than looking one up online. You get to like talk to people who have experience at the college. I'm interested in that," said Joseph Rowley, a student at Hanover Area High School.

Monday's college fair includes free sessions open to the public that include:

The Financial Aid Process 5:30 p.m.

The College Search Process 6:30 p.m.

So You Want To Go To Medical School 7:15 p.m.