More Charges for Suspended Cop

JESSUP, Pa. -- A suspended police officer accused of using his authority to pressure women into sex acts in Luzerne County is now facing similar charges in Lackawanna County.

Another woman now claims Mark Icker sexually assaulted her while serving as a cop in Jessup in October of 2018.

Several women have already accused Icker of similar behavior while serving as a cop in Ashley and Sugar Notch boroughs.

The latest woman to come forward claims she was pulled over by Icker for smoking marijuana. She claims Icker groped her while she was handcuffed in the back of his police cruiser then slipped a piece of paper with his phone number into her boot.

Icker remains locked up in the Luzerne County jail.

