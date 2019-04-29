× East Stroudsburg University Student Celebrates 90th Birthday on Campus

EAST STROUDSBURG — You’re never too old to learn something new, just ask Blanche Winston. She’s the oldest student on the campus of East Stroudsburg University.

“Oh, I love it. I love the students because they are so good to me and the instructors are fabulous. They let me sit in on the class and participate. I don’t take too many of the tests unless I feel like it,” said Blanche.

Blanche turned 90 over the weekend and her classmates and teachers had a surprise party for her. The birthday girl even put on a special sign language performance.

“This was a surprise. I didn’t expect nothing like this. In fact, when I heard that Dr. Miller wasn’t going to be in class, I thought who was going to be the instructor for the day? Maybe I should just skip the class,” said Winston.

Blanche started taking classes in the fall of 2007 as part of the Senior Citizen Tuition Waiver Program. She drives herself to and from class every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“People around campus know her and it is just so nice when you see her coming to class, people really love her and it’s just so great that she is coming and taking all these classes,” said senior Samantha Ward.

Even at 90, Blanche says she has no plans to quit school anytime soon. In fact, she’s already looking into which classes she will be taking this fall.

“I think next semester, I am going to stay with Dr. Miller because I want to keep doing sign language until I can really do it. Right now, I’m just fumbling through it but I’d like to be fluent,” said Winston.

“Blanche is unbelievable. She’s a very young 90. She’s full of life and fun and everyone loves her,” said Pam Gallina, ESU Staff.

“It’s a blessing. God has been good to me,” said Winston.