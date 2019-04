KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing dozens of charges for a road rage incident in Carbon County.

Police say Phillip Burchman, 51, of White Haven, tried to force a vehicle off the road, yelled racial slurs at the driver, and nearly collided with the same car Saturday morning on Route 940 near the Jack Frost ski area.

Burchman is in the Carbon County Jail with bail set at $30,000. He faces reckless endangerment, harassment, and ethnic intimidation charges.