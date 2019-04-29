Bus Driver Accused of Slamming Student’s Head Against Side of Bus

Posted 11:40 pm, April 29, 2019

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A school bus driver is accused of slamming a student's head off the wall inside the bus.

Danielle Lavin, 37, of Hawley is charged with aggravated assault.

Officials say she assaulted the 6-year-old boy last month because she didn't like how the child was seated.

Authorities say Lavin is the boy's legal guardian.

Lavin was charged with aggravated assault on a victim less than 6, endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault. She is free on bail.

