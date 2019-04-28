Walking to End Hunger

Posted 10:27 pm, April 28, 2019, by

DALTON, Pa. -- Walkers laced up their shoes on a soggy Sunday afternoon to hit the trails in Lackawanna County.

This year's Crop Hunger Walk took place on the Countryside Conservancy Trolley Trail in the Dalton area.

The event kicked off and ended at the Dalton Fire Company.

"It's always fun walking with your friends, and the fact that you know that you're helping someone in need always is a good kind of kick in the butt to get out there," said Dane Huggler of Ransom Township.

The money raised will go towards programs that fight hunger and poverty.

