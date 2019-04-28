Smoke Fills PNC Bank Building in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:34 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41PM, April 28, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Fire crews were called to the PNC Bank Building along West Market Street in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon for reports of smoke.

It happened just after noon.

The fire chief says an electrical fire in the basement caused smoke to appear on the upper floors of the building.

The apartments on those upper floors were evacuated while firefighters looked for the source of the smoke. The people living there had to wait in the lobby.

Everyone was allowed back in their apartments after the smoke was cleared.

