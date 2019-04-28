Prison Sentence for Convicted Child Rapist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA, Pa. -- A convicted child rapist in the Poconos has been sentenced to decades in prison.

Prosecutors say Valnn Spears, 59, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to 44 to 168 years for raping two children in Monroe County.

Spears was found guilty back in December.

According to the district attorney, Spears sexually abused the victims from 2008 until 2015 in Tobyhanna.

Spears also has to register as sex offender for life.