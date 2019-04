Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- Crews have started ripping up a busy road to repave it in Luzerne County.

We found heavy machines on Route 309 in Dallas Sunday night starting the work in the Back Mountain.

PennDOT will repave nearly nine miles of Route 309, and the project is expected to wrap up in July.

The work on Route 309 will start near the Luzerne exit and go all the way to where 309 splits with Route 415 in Dallas.

PennDOT says work will be done at night.