× In Your Neighborhood

West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival

Spring is starting to bloom across the area. You can see those beautiful sights, Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 in Luzerne County. Come celebrate the arrival of the cherry blossoms at the 47th Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. There will be games, live entertainment and food at this exciting annual tradition. The parade will kick off Saturday at Noon. Bring the entire family for a weekend of fun!

7th Annual Walk to Prevent Suicide

Folks will be hitting the pavement, Sunday, May 5, in Luzerne County. The 7th Annual Walk to Prevent Suicide will take place at the Hazleton Area High School. Registration begins at Noon and the walk starts at 1 p.m. with a program immediately following. Donations are appreciated but not required to attend or participate. Proceeds benefit Help STOP the Silence Suicide Prevention and Support programs in providing local services to the community.

6th Annual Swing 4 Home

Get a group together and grab your clubs, Monday, May 6, in Luzerne County. The 6th Annual Swing 4 Home golf tournament will be held at the Huntsville Golf Club. Registration and breakfast begin at 9 a.m. There will be a shotgun start at 10 with lunch, a cash bar and prize announcements at 3 p.m. The tournament benefits the Home Base Foundation, which helps veterans with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.