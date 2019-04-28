Benefit for Single Mom Recovering from Open Heart Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- A community came out to rally around a woman while she recovers from a lifesaving surgery.

A benefit was held Sunday afternoon at Thirst T's Bar and Grill in Olyphant for Kayla Dench.

People enjoyed good food and spirits while taking in some live music.

Dench is a single mom who had to undergo open heart surgery for a valve replacement. While recovering, she will have to go without a paycheck for quite some time.

"She can't believe that so many people--of course, everyone loves her--but that so many people have come out just to share their love and support for her. It's really overwhelming," said Renee Giovagnoli, Dench's mother.

Donations were taken at the door, and 10% of all food and drink purchases will be given to Dench while she recovers.