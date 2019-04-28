April Showers Dampen Outdoor Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It rained most of the day in our area and even snowed in some areas overnight. Some outdoor events were canceled, but others went on rain or shine.

Last year was the wettest year on record for our area, and this year, we're within less than an inch of last year's rainfall at this point in the year.

The trees were soaking wet at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for the second day of the 42nd annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

"The rain it doesn't help. People don't come out in the rain. The flowers come out, but the people don't come out," said Peter Webby of Slocum Township.

Vendors say the lack of people hurts their bottom line, but it comes with the territory.

"Don't make any money. We stand here for hours and hours. I should have sold umbrellas," Webby added.

Musicians playing to an empty crowd tried to look on the bright side.

"Well, we're dealing with a little cold and rain, but you know what, the show must go on. We're having fun doing this. Hopefully, some more people come out," said Stephen Perillo of Wilkes-Barre.

People at the Cherry Blossom Festival were not the only ones bothered by the weather. Bike riders in the 16th annual Tour de Scranton also had some challenges with the rain.

"Wet, very wet, and it's a little chilly," said Jessica Johnson of West Pittston. "You're getting sprayed from the bikes in front of you, so there's a little bit on your face, but you just try and persevere."

Cyclists dealt with raindrops throughout the bike race in Scranton. The annual bike ride raises money for families dealing with addiction. This year, organizers say there were more than 300 fewer riders on these wets roads.

"Road bikes aren't that great in the rain. It's a little slippery, but it's not terrible. It's for a good cause you know. Nothing better than struggling through a ride that's meant for the struggle of addiction, so it's kind of symbolic," said Jeff Lake of Scranton.

Many cyclists agree that dealing with the rain is a pain, but well worth it for this annual ride.

"To support something like that, it's really good for the community and anything for children," said Stacy Allen of Lords Valley.

After dealing with this rain all day, many of the people we spoke to are hoping for a little sunshine.