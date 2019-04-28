5th Annual Jog for Jude

Posted 10:22 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21PM, April 28, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Despite the rain, people laced up their sneakers and took to the streets of Dunmore to raise money and awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.

This is the fifth year of the Jog for Jude run and walk that began and ended at the Dunmore Community Center.

The jog is held in memory of Jude Zayac who died in 2014 from SIDS.

"Every year is equally difficult. You always see the kids who were born around the time that Jude was born. It's kind of a constant reminder seeing them what Jude would look like and wondering what he would be doing," said Greg Zayac, Jude's father.

Money raised at the event in Dunmore will go towards research for SIDS. Donations were also taken for St. Joseph's Center Baby Pantry.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.