5th Annual Jog for Jude

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Despite the rain, people laced up their sneakers and took to the streets of Dunmore to raise money and awareness of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.

This is the fifth year of the Jog for Jude run and walk that began and ended at the Dunmore Community Center.

The jog is held in memory of Jude Zayac who died in 2014 from SIDS.

"Every year is equally difficult. You always see the kids who were born around the time that Jude was born. It's kind of a constant reminder seeing them what Jude would look like and wondering what he would be doing," said Greg Zayac, Jude's father.

Money raised at the event in Dunmore will go towards research for SIDS. Donations were also taken for St. Joseph's Center Baby Pantry.