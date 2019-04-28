5K Raises Money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The weather didn't stop people from coming out for the 7th annual Max Fine Memorial 5k Race in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Dozens took part in the walk/run that benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

It was held in memory of Max Fine of Kingston, who died in 2011. His family tells Newswatch 16 he battled muscular dystrophy.

"We're just happy to be out here today in memory of my dad and everybody that's battling muscle disease, and we're just celebrating life," said Michael Fine, organizer.

Organizers say they raised over $50,000 over the past eight years.

