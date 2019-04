Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- It was a very special day for one man in Wyoming County.

Sunday was the 100th birthday of Maj. Fran Turner.

Turner, who was a major in the Army, celebrated the milestone with friends and family at Triton Fire Hall in Tunkhannock.

Turner served in the second armored division at the Battle of the Bulge.

We here at Newswatch 16 would like to wish him a very happy birthday.