× Wilkes University Students Pitch in to Clean Up Luzerne County

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Collecting trash, cleaning streams and sweeping up debris. Wilkes University students spent part of their weekend cleaning up spots across Luzerne County.

“This is just out of the goodness of our hearts. I mean, I am on the football team and we are just here trying to help out the community,” said Wilkes University student Vincent Werner.

“It is pretty nasty out, like seeing all the garbage is pretty sad. It was nice to help out the community to clean it up,” said Delfina Bracchi.

More than 200 hundred students participated in this year’s big event.

Volunteers lent helping hands to more than 16 spots in the Luzerne County’s Back Mountain and around Wilkes-Barre.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Delfina Bracchi as she and other students picked up trash near Hillside Farms.

“It’s horrible for the environment, so being able to help out for the environment for the future,” said Bracchi.

In nearby Wilkes-Barre, Wilkes University students created projects to help brighten up the elementary school.

Heights Elementary School Principal Melissa Myers is grateful that college students took time out of their busy schedules to help out an elementary school in their backyard.

“Wilkes’ students have done a tremendous job helping our students, the support they give to the teachers and instruction they`ve given to the students do tremendous things,” said Myers.

Wilkes University students along with an area boy scout troop created a sensory path for elementary students with special needs.

“It is used as a space to relieve some energy and appeal to the senses so as simple as it may seem it may have a huge impact on the kids,” said Seth Platukis.

Heights Elementary students along with those living in the Back Mountain area will have a fresher look thanks to the students at Wilkes University.