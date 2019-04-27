We visit the Polish Connection in Plymouth to check out their fantastic menu filled with delicious Polish foods. The chef crafted a mouth-watering Polish Burger. They also prepared a variety of their fabulous homemade from scratch ethnic items.
The Polish Connection! Delicious Polish Cuisine
