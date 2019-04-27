× Scranton Civic Ballet Company Takes on the Big Apple

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 70 students from the Scranton Civic Ballet Company departed Saturday morning to perform in the Big Apple.

Dancers boarded the buses along Mifflin Avenue at 7 a.m. before traveling to New York City to bust a move at the Gelsey Kirkland Arts Center.

“It’s great because the kids are going to have a wonderful experience, a professional experience, in New York and we’re going to be with one of the top companies in New York dancing in the city,” said Julio Alegria, assistant director.

Newswatch 16 wishes all the dancers the best of luck in their performance.