Scranton Civic Ballet Company Takes on the Big Apple

Posted 9:41 pm, April 27, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 70 students from the Scranton Civic Ballet Company departed Saturday morning to perform in the Big Apple.

Dancers boarded the buses along Mifflin Avenue at 7 a.m. before traveling to New York City to bust a move at the Gelsey Kirkland Arts Center.

“It’s great because the kids are going to have a wonderful experience, a professional experience, in New York and we’re going to be with one of the top companies in New York dancing in the city,” said Julio Alegria, assistant director.

Newswatch 16 wishes all the dancers the best of luck in their performance.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.