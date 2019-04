Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Runners in Clinton County stepped off to remember a young boy who died of cancer.

Saturday was the annual Aidan's Miles for Smiles 5K in Woolrich Park.

The run is held in memory of Aidan Fowler who died in 2016 and goes through his neighborhood before finishing in the baseball field.

Throughout the years, organizers have raised more than $20,000 for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and local families with a child battling brain cancer.