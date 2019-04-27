× Police in Wilkes-Barre Searching for Two Robbery Suspects

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for two suspects in an early morning robbery in the city.

According to police, one of the men came into the Hazle Mart just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded four cartons of cigarettes.

Police say the man claimed to have a weapon.

Another man also entered the store and asked for a public restroom during the holdup.

Both suspects fled the scene in a silver Audi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre.