Police in Wilkes-Barre Searching for Two Robbery Suspects
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are searching for two suspects in an early morning robbery in the city.
According to police, one of the men came into the Hazle Mart just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday and demanded four cartons of cigarettes.
Police say the man claimed to have a weapon.
Another man also entered the store and asked for a public restroom during the holdup.
Both suspects fled the scene in a silver Audi.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre.
41.226872 -75.893156
lickerblisters
Any description of the perps? Were the cigarettes menthol?