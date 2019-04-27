Pints, Pinot and Performing Arts in Downtown Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:26 pm, April 27, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pints, Pinot and performing arts were all under one roof Saturday night in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The third annual Kirby Fest was held at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square.

The event featured beer, wine and food tastings from over 20 local vendors.

There was also live entertainment and a silent auction.

All the proceeds go toward children’s programming at the Kirby Center.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the event in Luzerne County.

